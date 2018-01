KINGMAN – A suspected child molester was arrested Jan. 19 by Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives who had been working on the case for more than a week.

Jack Briton Meister, 49, of Kingman, was arrested on felony charges of child molestation, continuous sexual abuse of a child, voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a child.

The arrest followed an interview with the suspect, and the investigation is still ongoing. MCSO had no further details about the case.