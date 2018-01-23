Thank you Mohave County sportsmen, women

Today, I’d like to start off my column with a huge thank you to the men and women, boys and girls from all around Mohave County who have entrusted me for many years to share their exciting and memorable experiences in the Great Outdoors with friends and neighbors.

It takes a lot of trust to let someone you may hardly know to write about an adventure you have had. Trust that I hope I have earned over the years while writing for the Kingman Daily Miner.

I have authored hundreds of outdoor articles over the years. They include stories about young people who have taken their first deer, elk or javelina, and stories about veteran hunters who have grabbed their best buck or bull of their lifetime.

Then there are the young people who have taken, and excelled while doing so, a local hunter education class and go on a fishing trip with a parent at Lake Mead where they catch more fish than they ever have.

I have had the pleasure to watch as some of the younger generation, who were brought into the sport by fathers, mothers, aunts and uncles and grandparents grow up. Now some of the adults I wrote articles about as kids are sharing the love of the outdoors with their children and relatives.

It has been a long journey for me personally. I know that many sportsmen today are leery about having their children’s name in print; especially in light of anti-hunters who would call them names or say what they have done is wrong.

But hunting and fishing are legitimate family activities, and all sportsmen should be proud of those experiences they share with their children.

These activities are part of a longstanding American tradition of being in the outdoors and sharing in the bounty that the Good Lord has provided for us.

Don’t be ashamed of being a sportsman. It is you that are the true conservationists in America. Without you, the American sportsmen, there would not be as many species of wildlife as we enjoy today.

With that in mind, let me say that when I write about your outdoor experiences it is an understatement to say I enjoy doing it. And I hope to be able to do this for many more years to come.

Writing an outdoor column has also given me the ability to comment on issues that I think are important to you and me as sportsmen.

You may not always agree with me, (Feral burros need to be controlled) and yes I admit that I am opinionated (The Mohave County seal should reflect the desert bighorn sheep, not the non-native elk), but I always try and state why I agree or disagree with some of the things that affect us as sportsmen.

With that being said, let’s look into the camo crystal ball at what is coming up for local sportsmen.

The archery deer and javelina hunts will come to a close Thursday, and from reports I’ve heard, there are a lot of successful local javelina hunters out there. A number of archers were successful on filling their over-the-counter deer tags.

Starting Friday will be the opening of the juniors’ general javelina hunts in Game Management Units 10, 17A, 17B, 18A, 19A, 19B and 20A.

Other units within Mohave County’s borders that will open include units 16A and 18B.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has issued 300 tags for all of those units, and these tag holders will be mentored by family and friends. I hope we’ll see several of those stories here on the Outdoor Page in the next week or two.

Speaking of javelina: Did you know that javelina is the second most hunted big game animal in Arizona? Only deer are hunted more in the Grand Canyon state.

Starting Feb. 9, a two week season will open for those who have drawn Handgun-Archery-Muzzleloader tags in units close to Kingman.

Rounding out the spring javelina hunts, starting Feb. 23, a one week general rifle javelina season will open in many units in Mohave County.

And don’t forget that the deadline to apply for antelope and elk on paper applications is Jan. 30. For those who apply online, the deadline will be Feb. 13.

If you would like for your outdoor experience to be featured on the Outdoor Page, I can be reached by phone or text at 928-303-9481 or by email at info@arizonawildlifeoutfitters.com or at info@striperhunters.com

Let’s continue to share your exciting outdoor adventures with your neighbors, friends and family.