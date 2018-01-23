Woman faces additional charges of aggravated assault

KINGMAN – A woman in custody at Mohave County Jail faces additional charges for assaulting a nurse distributing medication, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Officer reported Tuesday.

Vanessa Malinda Byrd, 41, of Lake Havasu City was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on charges of aggravated assault on a health care professional after grabbing, pulling and twisting the nurse’s hand.

Byrd had stuck her hand out the food shoot of her cell, waiting for the nurse to place medication in her hand. She then pulled the nurse’s hand through the shoot and twisted it to the point of minor injuries.