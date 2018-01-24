10 Things to Know for today, Jan. 24, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - JEFF SESSIONS QUESTIONED BY MUELLER’S TEAM

The attorney general’s hours-long interview comes as the special counsel investigates whether Trump possibly took steps to obstruct justice.

2 - ‘IT WAS ... BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG’

A 15-year-old male student opens fire with a handgun inside a rural Kentucky high school, killing two classmates and injuring 17.

3 - WHOSE SLEEP WAS RUDELY INTERRUPTED

A powerful undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to evacuation centers in the middle of the night, but a threatened tsunami never materializes.

4 - SHUTDOWN CAUSES BARELY A RIPPLE

Many Americans hardly noticed the latest spasm of dysfunction in Washington. That might only increase the chances it happens again.

5 - WHERE NATIONALISM COULD MEET PUSHBACK

The diplomacy scene that Trump will encounter at the Davos economic forum this week isn’t exactly a natural fit for the “America First” standard-bearer.

6 - SENATE OKS CENTRAL BANKER

The vote is 85-12 to approve Trump’s selection of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, succeeding Janet Yellen.

7 - WHO’S MAKING ACADEMY AWARD HISTORY

Director Firas Fayyad’s 90-minute documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” is the first Syrian film to be nominated for an Oscar.

8 - DESPERATE TIMES, DESPERATE MEASURE

Philadelphia could become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.

9 - DETAILS OF ALLEGED HARASSMENT EMERGE

Minnesota Public Radio says that humorist Garrison Keillor’s alleged sexual misconduct went well beyond his account of an accidental touch of a woman’s bare back.

10 - WHAT PROCTER & GAMBLE WANTS TO STOP

The company says it’s working to halt the “Tide Pod challenge,” a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets.