10 Things to Know for today, Jan. 24, 2018

Governor Jerome H. Powell testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Banking Subcommittee in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2016.

Governor Jerome H. Powell testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Banking Subcommittee in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 2016.

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 24, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - JEFF SESSIONS QUESTIONED BY MUELLER’S TEAM

    The attorney general’s hours-long interview comes as the special counsel investigates whether Trump possibly took steps to obstruct justice.

    2 - ‘IT WAS ... BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG’

    A 15-year-old male student opens fire with a handgun inside a rural Kentucky high school, killing two classmates and injuring 17.

    3 - WHOSE SLEEP WAS RUDELY INTERRUPTED

    A powerful undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to evacuation centers in the middle of the night, but a threatened tsunami never materializes.

    4 - SHUTDOWN CAUSES BARELY A RIPPLE

    Many Americans hardly noticed the latest spasm of dysfunction in Washington. That might only increase the chances it happens again.

    5 - WHERE NATIONALISM COULD MEET PUSHBACK

    The diplomacy scene that Trump will encounter at the Davos economic forum this week isn’t exactly a natural fit for the “America First” standard-bearer.

    6 - SENATE OKS CENTRAL BANKER

    The vote is 85-12 to approve Trump’s selection of Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, succeeding Janet Yellen.

    7 - WHO’S MAKING ACADEMY AWARD HISTORY

    Director Firas Fayyad’s 90-minute documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” is the first Syrian film to be nominated for an Oscar.

    8 - DESPERATE TIMES, DESPERATE MEASURE

    Philadelphia could become the first U.S. city to allow supervised drug injection sites as a way to combat the opioid epidemic.

    9 - DETAILS OF ALLEGED HARASSMENT EMERGE

    Minnesota Public Radio says that humorist Garrison Keillor’s alleged sexual misconduct went well beyond his account of an accidental touch of a woman’s bare back.

    10 - WHAT PROCTER & GAMBLE WANTS TO STOP

    The company says it’s working to halt the “Tide Pod challenge,” a social media-fueled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets.

    More like this story