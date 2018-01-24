Arizona students have access to more than $1.5 million in scholarships

FLAGSTAFF – The largest private provider of scholarship funding in Arizona, the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF), is now accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year.



By submitting one application through ACF’s online scholarship portal, high school seniors, current college students and graduate-level students from around the United States can see all scholarships in the foundation’s portal they are qualified to receive. Scholarship opportunities include more than 100 awards for two-year, four-year colleges and universities, and also vocational and technical schools.

New this year are scholarships aimed at supporting Arizona foster children, law enforcement families and community-minded students.

Scholarships are awarded based on merit, financial need, geographic region and demographic characteristics. Deadlines vary from scholarship to scholarship, running from early spring to the end of May. Students can increase their opportunities for scholarships by applying early.

More information, as well as the online scholarship portal, can be found at www.azfoundation.org/scholarships.

- Information provided by Arizona Community Foundation.