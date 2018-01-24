Diet Center’s Tip of the week: New Year’s Resolutions

Many people find themselves making the same resolution year after year. Here’s how it goes. Three years ago, the resolution was to lose 15 pounds. Two years ago, it was to lose 23 pounds. Last year it was to lose 32 pounds. Now 2018 is here and you know what the new resolution is? To weigh what he or she weighed three years ago.

This can be the year you succeed. To help you keep your resolution, first stop making resolutions. Most people forget about them in just a few weeks. Instead, have a plan to meet short-term goals that will help you lose weight. Your plan could be based on the guidelines of a Diet Center weight-loss program. Your goals could include the following:

• Stick to correct portion sizes

• Drink at least 64 ounces of water daily

• Limit sodium intake to 2300 mg daily

• Eat foods higher in fiber

• Don’t skip meals

• Record your food intake daily

Keeping track of what you eat is important to your success. It should be documented in writing. Many people feel that they are following their program well, but still aren’t losing weight. Part of the problem may be that we are estimating how much we eat. The following examples reflect the importance of tracking what and how much is consumed in writing to better determine why one may not be losing weight:

• A study showed that people tend to underestimate their calorie intake by about 800 calories a day.

• Studies show people underestimate how much fat they consume.

• An American Dietetic Association survey found consumers overestimate the portion size of pasta, rice, vegetables and meat.

• About 28 percent of Americans are skipping meals. The average person skips breakfast at least once a week. This may be depriving their bodies of nutrients and slowing their metabolism.

If your weight loss seems to be slowing down, take a closer look at your eating habits. Chances are you may be consuming more calories than you realize.

• Be physically active daily

Being active will help keep your metabolism and spirits up. Physical activity plays a significant role in calorie burning and keeping you fit. Whether you start an exercise routine or keep yourself busy doing everyday chores try to be more active.

Set a goal to spend less time sitting in front of the television, to take more walks or participate in an exercise class.



Set a time line to achieve each of your short-term goals. Focus on one or two goals at a time until you’re comfortable with the change. Your plan can help you achieve weight loss success, so you won’t have to resolve to lose weight next year.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s behavior tip of the week. If you need help reaching your weight loss goals, please call Diet Center today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.