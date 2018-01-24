Eavesdropping on ex’s phone call leads to trespassing arrest

KINGMAN – Sheriff’s deputies say a 51-year-old Kingman woman was arrested for criminal trespassing after hiding in a closet and listening to her ex-boyfriend’s conversation with another female.

Shirley Susan Lindley was taken into custody from the 3300 block of Ames Avenue by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies. MCSO reported that Lindley called 911 after breaking into the residence and hiding in the closet.

The ex-boyfriend told the deputies he had no idea she was in the residence.

Lindley was taken to the Mohave County jail.

- Information provided by MCSO