Packets pulled for City Council election

KINGMAN – As of Tuesday, four Kingman residents have pulled election packets to run for City Council.

Monica Gates is the current Mayor of Kingman and a partner in Mike Gates Construction. Gates has been a resident of Kingman for nearly 30 years and has two university-aged children. She served on Council from 2000 to 2004, when she was elected mayor for a two-year term. Gates has served two terms as board president of the Arizona Youth Partnership and the past five years have seen her serve on two Foster Care Review Boards. She is currently serving on the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) Executive Committee and the WACOG Area Agency on Aging.

Jen Miles has resided in Kingman for 20 years and is the current vice mayor, in addition to having been a member of City Council for five years. Her employment in Kingman has included Mohave Community College, where she was vice president of applied sciences, and worked for Mohave County advancing workforce and economic development programs. Miles currently serves on the Mohave and La Paz Workforce Investment Board and is also a member of Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association. In 2013, she received the award for Women Making History in Public Service in Kingman.

SueAnn Mello Keener has been active within the Kingman community since her high school years as a cheerleader and flag girl at Kingman High School, from which she graduated in 1986. She is currently the president of the Kingman Republican Women’s Club and has served as an ambassador for the Kingman Chamber of Commerce in addition to advocating, collecting and donating to the Kingman Food Bank and Coyote Youth Programs on a regular basis. While group coordinator for Housing America, she taught home buyer education classes and provided credit counseling. For more than three years, Keener has been the executive assistant to the Mohave County Treasurer.

Harley Pettit has resided in Kingman for 16 years, though he has been familiar with the area since 1965 when he and his father began buying property in the area. Pettit was a telephone lineman for Pacific Bell and AT&T for 30 years, while at the same time drag racing via his enterprise, Harley Pettit Racing. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-69 and is a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks as well as the Loyal Order of Moose and has held officer positions in both fraternal organizations. He has been involved with public service throughout his residency in Kingman. That service includes his role as commissioner of the City of Kingman Tourism and Development Commission.