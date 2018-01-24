Horoscopes | Jan. 24

Birthdays: Mischa Barton, 32; Tatyana Ali, 39; Ed Helms, 44; Neil Diamond, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Talking about what you want to do and actually getting things done are not the same thing. Bypass the promises and dive right into the doing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be torn between what you want to do and what’s expected of you. Take care of business first and you’ll find a way to pursue your dreams as well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional matters will escalate if you hold back or keep secrets from someone close to you. Clear the air and make your position known.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll have a good plan that will help others. Lay down the ground rules and take a position of leadership.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional problems will set in if you let your personal life interfere with your job. Don’t make physical changes based on a whim or an emotional downturn.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can make positive adjustments at home. A stable environment will give you the courage and home base to build new beginnings and go after your dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do whatever it takes to secure any domestic matters that have been causing concern. How you handle situations that can disrupt your environment will have lasting implications.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Walk away from emotional situations that are ridden with inconsistency and empty promises. Focus on the present and how you can secure your position.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let your heart lead the way. Try to consider what will make you happy and head in that direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional incident will leave you in a quandary. Use your intelligence and experience to outmaneuver anyone who tries to disrupt the stability of what you are trying to accomplish.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of personal business. Avoid altercations with authority figures or those in a position to influence your future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Settle in to whatever jobs are assigned to you. Do your best and don’t stop until you are satisfied with what you have achieved.