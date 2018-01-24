Obituary | Mary Pemberton May

Mary Pemberton May, known as Mamie, died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2018, at the home of her daughter, Margaret Koenen, in Tucson, Arizona. Mamie was born Dec. 21, 1921 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and moved to Mohave County, with her parents, in the 1930s. Mamie was a pioneer resident of Mohave County, who grew up in Valentine, Arizona, on a small farm, with her parents James and Mary Mulherin and her older brother Thomas.

Mamie is preceded in death by her husband, James Pemberton, her husband Harold May and her fiancé, Charles Wescott, her daughter Nellie Jean Pemberton and grandson Michael Jackson. She is survived by four children, Mary Brock, Margaret Koenen, John Pemberton and Jaime Pemberton Aubart. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jeri Lynn Brock, Suzy Mankowski, DeeDee Koenen, Jennifer Radler, Levi Koenen, Shannon Pemberton, Bucky Pemberton, Stormy Pemberton, Shyann Pemberton, and Jason Jackson. Mamie is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Visitation and a rosary will be held at Sutton Mortuary on Friday, Jan. 26, from 5 - 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Internment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery after the mass. Reception will be held at the St. Mary’s parish hall after the burial.