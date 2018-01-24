Obituary | Rebecca Louise Wilson

Rebecca “Becky” Louise Wilson, 59, of Kingman passed away on Jan. 21, 2018. She was born on July 14, 1958 in Indio, California to Delbert and Alene Glass (Given).

Becky graduated from Indio High School. She met and married Gary Wilson in Yucca Valley, California on April 10, 1982. Becky attended Mohave Community College and graduated on May 7, 2012 with her Associates Degree in Nursing. She then attended Grand Canyon University and graduated in Nov. 2013 with her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Becky worked as a Nurse at Kingman Regional Medical Center for three years after graduating. She was a member of the Kingman Quilters Guild, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and attended First Southern Baptist Church.

Becky is survived by her loving husband Gary Wilson; daughters Andrea Wilson or Scotia, California and Michele Jay of Coweta, Oklahoma; brother Hoyt Glass of Indio, California; sisters Debbie Glass of Thousand Palms, California; Carolyn Partlow of Indio, California and Brenda Glass of Indio, California; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Services will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 starting with a Viewing at 1:30 p.m. and a Church Service at 2 p.m., at the First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com

