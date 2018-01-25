Briefs | Lee Williams Silent Night basketball games

Lee Williams High School basketball fans will remain silent today until Lee Williams scores its 11th point to honor the firefighters who lost their lives in the Doxol Disaster of July 5, 1973.

Miner File Photo

  • Originally Published: January 25, 2018 6 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School basktball teams will host their annual Silent Night games today against Coconino.

    The Lady Vols play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Volunteers at 7 p.m. Admission is a can of non-perishable food, with the proceeds donated to the less fortunate.

    Lee Williams will honor the firefighters who lost their lives in the Doxol Disaster of July 5, 1973, as well as all current and former military, police and fire.

    During the game, fans will remain silent until Lee Williams scores its 11th point.

