Councilman Yocum found guilty of driving on suspended license

KINGMAN – City Councilman Stuart Yocum was found guilty Wednesday of driving on a suspended license, with sentencing set for Feb. 14 in Kingman Justice Court, with Judge Dave Huerta presiding.

Yocum was arrested for driving under the influence last May, and is taking the case to jury trial in March, though the date is still pending, said Reed Weisberg, prosecutor from Mohave County Attorney’s Office. He was later charged for driving on a suspended license in June.

Weisberg said it’s not uncommon for defendants to request a trial on DUI offenses, usually contesting the accuracy of breathalyzer tests.

Yocum pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in his initial appearance on June 1. He faces one count of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more, and another count of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, toxic vapor, or a combination of them.

He demanded a jury trial in July and the case has been continued several times since then.

Yocum, 47, allegedly was driving 45 mph in a 25 mph speed zone near Hall Street and Broadway on May 31 and ran a stop sign when he was stopped by an officer.

The Councilman submitted to a sobriety test that reportedly showed a 0.12 blood-alcohol content and was booked into Mohave County Jail.

He was elected to Kingman City Council in 2014. Following his arrest, Yocum made a public statement at a council meeting that his DUI arrest was “regrettable” and “unfortunate,” but was the subject of public backlash.

