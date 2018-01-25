Day care owner sentenced for not reporting child's injury

PHOENIX (AP) — The owner of a Phoenix day care was sentenced to probation after he was convicted last year of failing to accurately report a child's injury to law enforcement.
KNXV-TV reports Ruben Sandoval was sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation after authorities say he did not tell police that a Brighter Angels Learning Center employee had hit a child twice with a broom handle in February 2017.
Sandoval was also fined $950 and ordered to complete 130 hours of community service.
Sandoval was initially charged with felony hindering prosecution and failing to report after the nearly 21-month-old child was injured. Phoenix police also arrested the employee and the day care's director.
Authorities say Sandoval did not report the injury despite seeing the surveillance video of it.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK