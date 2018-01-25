Day care owner sentenced for not reporting child's injury

PHOENIX (AP) — The owner of a Phoenix day care was sentenced to probation after he was convicted last year of failing to accurately report a child's injury to law enforcement.

KNXV-TV reports Ruben Sandoval was sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation after authorities say he did not tell police that a Brighter Angels Learning Center employee had hit a child twice with a broom handle in February 2017.

Sandoval was also fined $950 and ordered to complete 130 hours of community service.

Sandoval was initially charged with felony hindering prosecution and failing to report after the nearly 21-month-old child was injured. Phoenix police also arrested the employee and the day care's director.

Authorities say Sandoval did not report the injury despite seeing the surveillance video of it.