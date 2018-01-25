Lee Williams grad Giancarlo Narvarte wins event title

Lee Williams High School graduate Giancarlo Narvarte won his first event title at Colorado University in the men’s high jump. Narvarte tied for first place with Fort Hays State’s Kolt Newell with a personal record height of 6-feet-7.5-inches.
