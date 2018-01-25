New MCC math program results ‘phenomenal’

KINGMAN – The path to success in math goes through a new program at Mohave Community College.

During January’s board meeting, the college released the first results of its transitional math project, which prepares students for college-level match courses.

The numbers were astounding.

The percentage of students who successfully completed transitional math courses jumped from 62 percent in the fall semester of 2016 to 88 percent in 2017.

For students taking 15 week courses, the success rate jumped from 68 percent to 91 percent.

“These results are phenomenal,” MCC President Michael Kearns told the board of governors. ”Student improvement results like this get the attention of educators and administrators.”

It’s no secret Arizona students need to improve their math skills. Only 40 percent of elementary, middle school and high school students passed the math portion of the AzMerit test during the 2016-2017 school year, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

“We changed our philosophy at MCC and moved from expecting the student to be ready for college-level math to meeting the student wherever they are in terms of math knowledge,” said Rosemarie LeFebvre, MCC associate dean. “We work closely with the student and help them learn the skills they need to pass college level math classes.”

Don Weide, who oversees the MCC learning center, researched math computer programs and identified EdReady as one MCC could use to assist students.

“It allows students to go online at any time, assess their math skills, and together with our team at MCC develop a plan for success,” he said.

Advisors, tutors, faculty and staff monitor student progress daily, and administrators meet weekly for updates and to determine what is working, and what changes need to be made.

Another key to the project’s success is flexibility and ease of access to assistance the students may need.

“We make it a priority to work within the student’s schedule to help them,” LeFebvre said. “If a student lags behind, we meet with them to find out how we can help make them successful.”

The college moved its transitional math classes within easy access to the student centers, tutors, computer labs and faculty.

MCC board members were overwhelmingly pleased with the transitional math success rates.

“This is a magnificent representation of what we do best – educating students and helping them improve and succeed,” said Julie Bare.

Picard named Mohave Scholar, earns $2,000 scholarship

KINGMAN – Jason Picard, representing Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus, is among four MCC students who have been named Mohave Scholars and will receive $2,000 scholarships.

The scholarships, funded by Mohave Community College Foundation, and are given to recent high school graduates who excel academically, are enrolled full time at MCC and participate in community service.

One student from each MCC campus is chosen and will serve as a student ambassador for the MCC Foundation.

For Picard, a Kingman High School graduate, the award proves that he made the right decision to start college at MCC and save money while knocking out some core college requirements, which he’ll eventually transfer to Northern Arizona University.

“I didn’t quite want to go straight to NAU. I wanted to get a feel for college before I dove headfirst into it,” he said. “I’m currently working on my liberal arts degree, beyond that I’m still trying to find things that interest me.”

Other MCC Mohave Scholars are Jessica Barlow (North Mohave campus); Jose Tor Sablon (Bullhead City campus); and Morgan Licari (Lake Havasu City campus).

For more information on scholarships offered for MCC students, as well as other options for tuition assistance, go to www.Mohave.edu under the section of paying for college.