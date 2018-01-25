Obituary | Kathleen Yvonne Talley

Kathleen Yvonne Talley was born in 1955 to Charlie and Bertha Bailey in San Juan, Texas. She passed away Jan. 20, 2018 at the age of 63. She was around 15 when she was baptized in the Rio Grande River.

She loved her three children, Doug, Angie and Toni. She loved playing cards, hand and foot, with her aunt and uncle and anyone else who wanted to play. She loved the Lord and was at worship service every Sunday that her health allowed her to be. Kathleen is survived by her three children, seven of her grandchildren one brother, one sister, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, friends and her church family, all who will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at noon at the Golden Valley Church of Christ, 4137 Chino.