Seven things to do at the local library

The challenge of mastering the Dewey decimal system at the local library has been replaced by the challenge of navigating the internet for most users today.

Sure, people still use the library for leisure reading and research material, paging through books, magazines and newspapers, but there’s so much more to Mohave County Library-Kingman beyond the written words.

Libraries across the nation have experienced a resurgence in visitors, especially among millennials, according to Pew Research Center.

The research center’s Internet and American Life Project finds that many library patrons are eager to see library digital services expand, yet also feel that print books remain important in the digital age.

“Our libraries provide a wide range of programming for all ages,” said Kathy Pennell, Mohave County Library District director.

Here are seven things to do at Kingman library, 3269 Burbank St., besides check out books:

Attend a library program

Some are one-time events; others are ongoing. The Arizona Game and Fish lecture series can sometimes fill the meeting room, and Kingman Concert Band occasionally performs in the main room. AZ Humanities has presented historical programs such as “Hellraising, Heroic and Hidden Women of the Old West” and “Ballad of Arizona: Our First 100 Years.” Every Wednesday is children’s story time. There’s also tai chi for arthritis; chair yoga; computer basics; cyber security; gold prospecting; and Baby Play to Learn.

Explore library databases

Interested in genealogy? You can research your family tree at the library. Got a car problem? Chilton’s Automotive manuals provide repair instructions for most makes and models over the past 30 years. Gale LegalForms can help you with specific forms for real estate, wills, divorces and landlord-tenant leases. Learn to speak a new language with PowerSpeak. Get live online Brainfuse tutoring in math, science, reading, writing, GED tests, citizenship and resumes. InfoTrac Newsstand is a Web-based full-text newspaper database to search for articles by headline, date, section or other assigned fields.

Download digital titles

Kingman Library currently has 17,000 ebooks and audiobooks available to download. An ebook is a digital representation of a printed book, and some can only be viewed within a browser, web app or webpage. An audiobook is a sound recording of a book.

Use the library WiFi

It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are no time limits or data caps. When Mohave County Board of Supervisors looked at closing or reducing hours at rural library branches in Golden Valley, Fort Mohave, Dolan Springs and Meadview, they heard an uproar from citizens who use the library WiFi, including students who park outside the library after hours to do homework online.

Learn to read or pass your GED

The library district’s three main branches – Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City – all have literacy councils. These volunteers conduct one-on-one tutoring sessions in the library.

Buy a book, DVD or audiobook

Not only will you expand your knowledge, you’ll be contributing to a library district that’s always in need of extra funding. Friends of the Kingman Library sponsor quarterly book sales, selling donated and retired library books at rock-bottom prices. There are books for everyone, including some in large print.

Check out a DVD

The library has an extensive collection of DVDs, and adds new movies every month. Up to seven DVDs can be checked out on your library card at one time.

Visit the Mohave County Library Facebook Page