The train car has landed at Desert Diamond Distillery

KINGMAN – Jan. 5 was a day that was filled with excitement out at Desert Diamond Distillery in the Kingman Airport. The Distillery purchased and parked a Pullman rail car on their property.

Purchased in the fall of 2017, moving the rail car took time and planning, as well as working with multiple railroads, multiple crane companies and several truck companies. John Patt was up to the challenge.

“It’s one of the toughest things that I’ve ever done,” he said.

Now that the train car is here, the Distillery team is planning on giving this one-of-a-kind Pullman railcar a facelift and make it part of the distillery tour, which includes the production room and barrel room, where spirits are made and aged.

The Pullman is car No. 30 and was the first business class car to be delivered to the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway in 1918. The first of 10 in its class, it rode the rails and was used by the director for its first years. It will be 100 years old in August.

In April, the distillery will finish eight full years open to the public here in Kingman. The Distillery is now attracting international travelers to the Kingman area, and their events, including four-course sit-down dinners, barbeques, and paired cigar and dinner nights. More information is available in a newsletter found on its website at www.desertdiamonddistillery.com. The distillery is open for business every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The retail room also received a facelift last spring and has a new paint job with an additional bar for bus tours, with additional seating. Patrons can choose to belly up to the bar for a spirit flight, which is the same amount of alcohol as a wine flight, and can taste all the products made there and decide if they want to take any bottles home.