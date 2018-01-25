Watch: Phoenix high speed chase ends with crash

  • Originally Published: January 25, 2018 12:08 a.m.

    • Phoenix High Speed Chase Ends With Crash by Associated Press

    A high-speed pursuit along Phoenix roadways came to a violent end Wednesday, when an SUV being chased by troopers dodged vehicles before crashing into a car near a busy intersection. (Jan. 24)

