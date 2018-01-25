Watch: Phoenix high speed chase ends with crash

A high-speed pursuit along Phoenix roadways came to a violent end Wednesday, when an SUV being chased by troopers dodged vehicles before crashing into a car near a busy intersection. (Jan. 24)
More like this story
- Watch: 10-year-old leads police, state troopers on high-speed chase
- Arizona man held in violent migrant smuggling attempt
- Kingman Police shooting at Andy Devine Avenue and Interstate 40 Sunday; suspect dead
- Victim of stabbing flees from police
- Kingman man charged with murder after accomplice killed by law enforcement near Quartzsite
SUBMIT FEEDBACK