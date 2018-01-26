Arizona Supreme Court rules PAC can’t challenge Clean Elections’ authority

PHOENIX – A group that mounted political attacks on former Mesa Mayor Scott Smith when he was running for governor in 2014 won't get to challenge the authority of the Clean Elections Commission to impose a fine on it.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court said the Legacy Foundation Action Fund waited too long before pursuing an appeal of the $96,000 fine against it. What that means is that courts lacked any authority to hear the organization's challenges, including to the authority of the commission.

But Justice Clint Bolick, writing for the court, said that does not preclude the group from pursuing other legal challenges, though those were not specified.

There was no immediate response from Jason Torchinsky, the attorney for the organization.

The case stems from a commercial that ran in early 2014 when Smith was pursuing the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Produced by the Legacy Foundation Action Fund, it noted that Smith, who was mayor of Mesa, also was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. More to the point, it focused on the some of the stands the conference had taken.

"They fully endorsed Obamacare from the start,'' the commercial said. And it says the conference supported the Obama administration's efforts to regulate carbon emissions and "backed the president's proposal to limit our Second Amendment rights.''

On the screen were photos of Smith placed next to pictures of a smiling Obama.

The Clean Elections Commission concluded that the commercial was really an effort to affect the Republican gubernatorial primary, noting it ran just as Smith was stepping down as Mesa mayor to launch his statewide campaign.

What that meant, the commission concluded, is the Legacy fund was attempting to influence the election and was required to disclose the source of the $260,000 it had spent.

Torchinsky disagreed, arguing the commercial was simply educating Arizonans. He noted the ad had no references to Smith's race against Doug Ducey in the Republican gubernatorial primary, nor any references to Smith's status as a candidate.

In filing suit, Torchinsky challenged not only the finding that the commercial was designed to influence the gubernatorial race but also the authority of the Clean Elections Commission to even review the spending. He argued that only the Secretary of State had purview over any spending.