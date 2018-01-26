24-year-old Arizona woman gets life sentence for killing, truck theft

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arizona woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man and taking his truck.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said 24-year-old Judith Walthers was sentenced Friday in the death of 54-year-old Kevin Worzalla.

Authorities say they were called to a Mesa apartment in February 2014 to check the welfare of a tenant who had not been heard from for several days. They found Worzalla's body with multiple injuries and stab wounds.

Neighbors told police Walthers had been storing her belongings at Worzalla's home and had been using his vehicle.

At the time, police had said DNA from Walthers was found on bloody items at the crime scene and there was evidence that she allegedly attempted to clean the crime scene.