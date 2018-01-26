Crowd forms in Havasu after man suspected of inappropriately touching young girl

Buses by the Bridge is an annual celebration of peace and love for Volkswagen bus enthusiasts, but the crowd at this year’s event became an angry mob on Jan. 13 when a California resident was accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.

Chadwick M. Whitworth, 28, of Rocklin, had already been kicked in his face by the time officers arrived, according to the police report. A lone security guard attempted to disperse a crowd of about 50 at the festival, led by the alleged victim’s parents.

Whitworth was handcuffed and detained by the event’s security staff prior to the arrival of police officers. After clearing the crowd, officers interviewed the victim at the scene.

According to the victim’s statement to officers, she and other members of her family were at Lake Havasu State Park for this year’s Buses by the Bridge event. One of her family members invited Whitworth back to their camp at about 8 p.m. Jan. 13, the victim said, and Whitworth allegedly offered her a beer.

The victim refused, and her mother admonished Whitworth, the police report said. An hour later, the victim and several of her friends were on Windsor Beach when Whitworth approached them, the victim said. Whitworth allegedly rubbed the girl on her thigh when she told him to stop.

The victim and her friends returned to their camp, where the victim said she told her father what Whitworth had allegedly done. That was when the crowd started to form.

Whitworth was placed under arrest and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail. Whitworth was intoxicated at the time of his arrest, with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.125, according to officers.

Whitworth was charged with aggravated assault against a minor and disorderly conduct.