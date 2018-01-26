Half-staff notification

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday for the interment of Specialist Robert W. Jones, of Vail, Arizona, who died while on assignment in Kosovo. Specialist Jones was a member of the U.S. Army’s 18th Military Police Brigade, based in Germany.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
