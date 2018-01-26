Letter | Sandee Samoska: It’s not right to be unable to protect pets and children from coyotes

At 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, I woke up hearing coyotes yipping. Then I realized they were close – very close.

I listened for about 10 minutes and then I looked out the living-room window, which looks onto the backyard. On the other side of the fence from my backyard into our “back forty” (the lot we own directly behind our house and is fenced in ) were three coyotes.They were on the other side (the desert side) of the fence.

I turned a high-powered lantern on them and they ran off.

This morning I called the cops. The cops referred me to Animal Control, which said it did not handle wild animals and referred me to Game and Fish. Arizona Game and Fish Department informed me that under no circumstances can I shoot the coyotes, even if they are in my yard. I am allowed to 1– throw rocks at them, 2 – yell at them, 3 – throw water at them, 4 – bang pots and pans.

Excuse me, I live in the middle of town and not out in the boonies. What the hell do you mean the police, animal control and Game and Fish can’t do anything? And all I’m allowed to do is throw rocks and bang pots and pans?

My neighbors have little children and little dogs. I told that to Game and Fish.

All they said is it is my responsibility to let my neighbors know there are coyotes in the area and their responsiblity to protect their children and pets. They also told me, “by the way – the coyotes can jump six-foot walls and fences. So be informed.”

So, if you live in within the city limits of Kingman, not out 10 miles in the desert, and coyotes come into your yard and attack your children, pets, or you, be prepared – with pots and pans, a water hose, or a pile of rocks to defend yourself and those you love because no one else is going to help you; you cannot shoot the coyotes or you are going to go to jail.