Letter | Teachers need funds

Education funding is a hot topic at the state capitol this year. One sure-fire win for politicians of both parties would be providing money for teachers to spend on classroom supplies. According to a 2016 article in “Time Magazine,” teachers spend an average of $500 per year out-of-pocket on classroom supplies.

Fortunately, HB 2373 would provide needed funds for teachers to spend on classroom supplies. It can be agreed that more funding must find its way to the classroom so that teachers can continue to help students learn. This bill does just that and alleviates some of the burden teachers are under financially.

The bill still needs to get through committee before coming to a vote in the House and then needs to get through the Senate before the governor can sign it into law. Please contact your state representative and encourage them to support this bill.

Steven Painter

Arizona Resident