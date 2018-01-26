Obituary | Mildred Nadine Glavin

Mildred Nadine Glavin went peacefully home to Heaven the morning of Jan. 27, 2018. She was born on July 22, 1931 in Moffat, Colorado to Ray and Esther Bradley.

She leaves two sons; Ronnie and Mike Brack, an ex-husband; Richard Glavin, three sisters; two grandchildren; one great-grandson, many special nieces and nephews, along with many beloved friends.

She also leaves behind her two dogs which she loved very much, Max and Charlotte.

She lived in Arizona most of her life and worked at the Riverside Resort in Laughlin, Nevada in the time office and the bingo room.

She lived in Phoenix for many years where she owned her own beauty salon.

She will be greatly missed, and we all loved her very much.

A memorial service where Millie worshipped will be held on Jan. 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Valley Christian Church, 1706 N. Oatman Road, Bullhead City, Arizona.