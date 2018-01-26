Prize money for music students available

TUCSON – Music students looking for some extra college cash are invited to apply for the 2018 Dorothy Vanek Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra.

Prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be awarded, along with season tickets to the orchestra, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 2.

The ninth annual competition is open to high school students ages 13 to 18 who play any orchestral instrument, including piano.

The competition will be held Feb. 17-18 at University of Arizona.

In addition to the cash awards, one talented musician will be chosen by judges to play with Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra in March.

To complete an online application, go to sasomusic.org/youth-concerto-competition, or call 520-308-6226.

The concerto competition is named for longtime arts patron Dorothy Vanek and recognizes outstanding young musicians in the community.

Last year’s first-prize winner was pianist Nicholas Turner.