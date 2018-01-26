Report: Nearly 1 in 3 children in Arizona live in poverty

PHOENIX – First Things First, a statewide educational organization, has released a report highlighting the challenges of young children and urging Arizonans to support health and education improvements.

Nearly one in three young children is living in poverty, a high risk factor for difficulty in school and lower academic achievement.

It’s just one of the challenges facing 555,000 Arizona infants, toddlers and preschoolers highlighted in the report, “Building Bright Futures.”

Other findings in the report:

• the population of children birth to 5 in Arizona is expected to grow by 19 percent by 2030;

• 29 percent of young children in Arizona live in poverty (compared to 24 percent nationally);

• 34 percent of young children lack the needed vaccinations (compared to 28 percent nationally);

• Only 26 percent of Arizona parents reported they had been asked to complete a developmental screening for their children (on par with national results);

• 64 percent of Arizona children don’t attend preschool (compared to 47 percent nationally).

“Ninety percent of a child’s brain growth happens before kindergarten, and early experiences lay the foundation for their success in school and in life,” FTF Chief Executive Officer Marilee Dal Pra said. “This data shows us that too many young kids face challenges in the critical early years that threaten their lifelong success.”

Research shows that children with negative experiences early in life are more likely to drop out of school; become teen parents; suffer from chronic illness; experience unemployment, homelessness or domestic violence; and engage in high-risk behaviors such as drug use.

By contrast, children with access to high-quality early learning are more likely to graduate from high school and enroll in college. As adults, they typically earn more and are less likely to be involved in the criminal justice or social welfare systems.

Strategies to support the healthy development of Arizona children include screenings to detect developmental or sensory issues; child care and preschool staff working with FTF to improve the quality of early learning programs; and scholarships to help children access early learning.

For the complete access to data in the report, “Building Bright Futures,” go to publications at www.firstthingsfirst.org.