Silver alert issued for 74-year-old Mesa man with Alzheimer's

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old Mesa man who was last seen early Wednesday evening.

Ronald Walters, who has Alzheimer's and dementia, was last seen near U.S. 60 and Val Vista Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. He was wearing a black suede jacket with gray sleeves, gold pants and black work boots.

Walters is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to police, Walters was driving a light gray 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Arizona license plate ALM4694,

Anyone with information about Walters' whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.