Landfill search for remains of Phoenix woman cost $1.47M

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an unsuccessful 12-week search of a Phoenix-area landfill for the remains of a missing woman believed to be a homicide victim cost nearly $1.5 million.

Phoenix police say the city will have to pay about $1.34 million of the $1.47 million tab.

Numbers released Thursday show nearly $1.2 million went to construction equipment for the search, more than $104,000 for equipment and supplies and about $181,000 for overtime.

About 280 officers from 12 city, state and federal law enforcement agencies examined 21,500 tons (19,504 metric tons) of landfill material in the search for 34-year-old Christine Mustafa.

The search ended Jan. 18 with no remains found.

Mustafa was reported missing in May.

Her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend, Robert John Interval, awaits trial after pleading not guilty in June to first-degree murder.