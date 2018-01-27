Landfill search for remains of Phoenix woman cost $1.47M

Christine Mustafa, of Phoenix, has been missing since May 10, 2017. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    • PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an unsuccessful 12-week search of a Phoenix-area landfill for the remains of a missing woman believed to be a homicide victim cost nearly $1.5 million.

    Phoenix police say the city will have to pay about $1.34 million of the $1.47 million tab.

    Numbers released Thursday show nearly $1.2 million went to construction equipment for the search, more than $104,000 for equipment and supplies and about $181,000 for overtime.

    About 280 officers from 12 city, state and federal law enforcement agencies examined 21,500 tons (19,504 metric tons) of landfill material in the search for 34-year-old Christine Mustafa.

    The search ended Jan. 18 with no remains found.

    Mustafa was reported missing in May.

    Her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend, Robert John Interval, awaits trial after pleading not guilty in June to first-degree murder.

