Prep Basketball: Arave, Snay lift Lady Vols past Prescott

KINGMAN – It was do-or-die time for the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team Friday night.

The 17th-ranked Lady Vols needed a clutch play and Sadie Snay came through with a 3-pointer to give the team a 49-46 overtime win at No. 24 ranked Prescott.

“We have been talking about being fearless all week – no matter who we are playing,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “The girls played fearless and it showed. Sadie was very cool under pressure in the fourth quarter and in overtime. It was a big road win for us.”

It wasn’t just Snay who stepped up for the Lady Vols, as she may not have made the game-winning basket if it wasn’t for Madison Arave. The senior point guard found Snay wide open at the top of the key to set up the trey with 40 seconds remaining.

Prescott (5-9, 2-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) had one more opportunity to send the game into a second overtime, but missed due to Lee Williams’ pressure defense.

Madison Arave and Snay found their groove for the Lady Vols during the fourth quarter, as the duo combined to score 14 of the team’s 19 points.

But the third quarter was a different story as Lee Williams was outscored by an 11-3 margin and entered the final quarter trailing 28-22.

The Lady Vols’ defense once again helped make a difference as the deficit was cut to two points with just 16 seconds remaining.

The duo made sure Lee Williams didn’t go home as Madison Arave dished the ball to Snay in the corner and she sank a deep jumper to send the game into overtime.

“We knew Sadie had found her legs and her touch,” coach Arave said. “It was just a matter of getting her the ball in space so she could shoot in rhythm. The girls did an excellent job and Sadie came through for us.”

There were a few other unsung heroes for the Lady Vols in overtime though. One was Ellie Thomas, who made a 10-foot jumper to tie the game at 46-46. The other was Hallie Powell, who drew a charge on the next defensive possession to give the ball back to Lee Williams with under a minute to play and set up the game-winning play.

Snay finished with a game-high 23 points, while Madison Arave chipped in 10 points. Hayle Davis and Thomas followed with four points each.

The Lady Vols (8-7, 5-5) host No. 15 ranked Bradshaw Mountain (9-5, 5-3) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the final home game and Senior Night.