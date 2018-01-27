Prep Roundup: Tigers beat Tonopah to keep win streak alive

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team has made quite a turnaround from the beginning of the season.

The No. 34 ranked Tigers started their 2017-18 campaign by losing five straight games, but that no longer matters as they pushed their winning-streak to three games Friday night with a 64-60 victory at 36th-ranked Tonopah Valley (6-8, 2-4 2A West Region).

Bradley Hecker led the Academy with 26 points, while Tyler Chinyere scored 23 and Kannon Butler chipped in six points.

The Tigers (7-8, 5-2) are in prime position to advance to the state tournament with just three contests remaining in the regular season. However, the Academy needs some help as No. 24 ranked Trivium Prep (9-4, 6-1) is at the top of the standings.

For now, the Tigers have to take care of business Tuesday when they travel to No. 41 ranked Mohave Accelerated (7-6, 3-3) for a 7 p.m. contest.

Chino Valley 54, Kingman 45

At Chino Valley, the Kingman High School boys basketball team dropped a 54-45 loss Thursday to the No. 33 ranked Cougars (5-9, 3-3 3A West Region).

The 30th-ranked Bulldogs (7-7, 3-3) faced No. 16 Northwest Christian (8-3, 4-1) Saturday at home and then host 17th-ranked Wickenburg (8-4, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Prescott 64, Lee Williams 31

At Prescott, the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team dropped a 64-31 loss Friday night to No. 19-ranked Prescott (9-7, 5-4 4A Grand Canyon Region). The Vols (5-9, 2-6) host No. 29 ranked Mohave (6-10, 2-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 26, Tonopah Valley 12

At Tonopah Valley, the Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team made sure it didn’t lose ground in the 2A West Region standings Friday night by picking up a 26-12 win over the No. 30 ranked Lady Phoenix (6-8, 3-3).

The No. 31 ranked Lady Tigers (7-6, 6-1) have just three games remaining, including one against region leader Parker. The Academy is no doubt looking forward to facing the No. 24 ranked Lady Broncs (9-5, 6-0), but first it faces 39th-ranked Mohave Accelerated (3-9, 2-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kingman 56, Chino Valley 33

At Chino Valley, the Kingman High School girls basketball team easily won its third straight game Thursday in a 56-33 victory over the No. 31 ranked Lady Cougars (5-9, 1-5 3A West Region).

Sukwana Quasula led the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 16 points, while Courtney Mossor scored 13 and Kearra Tauta chipped in 10 points.

No. 26 ranked Kingman jumped out to an early 21-3 advantage after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Bulldogs led 36-13 at the half.

Kingman (9-5, 4-2) hosted No. 15 ranked Northwest Christian (9-3, 5-0) Saturday and then welcome No. 22 ranked Wickenburg (7-5, 5-1) to town Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Girls Soccer

Yuma Catholic 7, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Kingman High School girls soccer team saw its season end Thursday with a 7-0 setback to the No. 11 ranked Lady Shamrocks (11-0-1, 6-0 3A Region 6).

The No. 41 ranked Lady Bulldogs (1-11, 1-5) lose five seniors to graduation in Rachel Torres, Kerissa Salmon, Alea Cedillo, Andrea Carrillo and Adriana Aguillon.