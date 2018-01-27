Troopers citing drivers parked illegally on Highway 180

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona highway troopers have begun issuing tickets for parking along Highway 180 outside of an emergency.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the state put up signs along 9 miles (14 kilometers) of Highway 180 this winter reminding motorists that they are only allowed to parking alongside the highway in case of an emergency in an effort to control some traffic and snowplay.

Trooper James Carne says they handed out 12 tickets to drivers parked illegally on Highway 180 between mileposts 221 and 233 over the weekend.

Coconino County in north central Arizona has also passed an ordinance banning parking along county roads in the winter.

Motorists can get fined $168 for parking along Highway 180 and $200 for violating the county's parking ordinance.