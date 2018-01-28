Events Calendar | January 28, 2018

TODAY
BINGO
1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.
MONDAY
BMX Racing
6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Bingo
4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
TUESDAY
Mohave Community Orchestra practice
7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.
6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
WEDNESDAY
First Things First Early Childhood System Coordination Meeting
9:30 a.m. - noon, Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., help create high-quality early childhood development system, RSVP to hhernandez@firstthingsfirst.org.
THURSDAY
Coffee with Cops
11 a.m., 3125 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman Police Department.
Bingo
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.
FRIDAY
First Friday
5 p.m., Fourth and Beale streets, social media scavenger hunt for gift cards, food, drinks, shopping.
Parks and Recreation Indoor Family Night
5:15 p.m., Palo Christi School, 500 Maple St., dinner, bingo, prizes, fun. 928-757-7919.
KCA Quilters’ Guild Art Show
3-8 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., instrumental and vocal artists, recital (6:30-7:30 p.m.).
Holistic Homesteaders Grand Opening
4-8 p.m., Holistic Homesteaders, 525 E. Andy Devine Ave., make beeswax bowl wraps, 928-529-5153.
Bingo
4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
SATURDAY
MCC Give Kids A Smile
By appointment, MCC Bullhead City, 3400 Highway 95, children 4-14, 928-704-4178
KOA Valentine’s Craft Show
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 3820 N. Roosevelt St., benefits KOA Care Camps, bake sale, jewelry vendors, collectibles, more.
RC Racing
5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
