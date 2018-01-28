Events Calendar | January 28, 2018

TODAY

BINGO

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.



6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

First Things First Early Childhood System Coordination Meeting

9:30 a.m. - noon, Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., help create high-quality early childhood development system, RSVP to hhernandez@firstthingsfirst.org.

THURSDAY

Coffee with Cops

11 a.m., 3125 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman Police Department.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

First Friday

5 p.m., Fourth and Beale streets, social media scavenger hunt for gift cards, food, drinks, shopping.

Parks and Recreation Indoor Family Night

5:15 p.m., Palo Christi School, 500 Maple St., dinner, bingo, prizes, fun. 928-757-7919.

KCA Quilters’ Guild Art Show

3-8 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., instrumental and vocal artists, recital (6:30-7:30 p.m.).

Holistic Homesteaders Grand Opening

4-8 p.m., Holistic Homesteaders, 525 E. Andy Devine Ave., make beeswax bowl wraps, 928-529-5153.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

MCC Give Kids A Smile

By appointment, MCC Bullhead City, 3400 Highway 95, children 4-14, 928-704-4178

KOA Valentine’s Craft Show

10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 3820 N. Roosevelt St., benefits KOA Care Camps, bake sale, jewelry vendors, collectibles, more.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.