First Things First hosting early childhood coordination meeting Wednesday

KINGMAN – First Things First (FTF) will hold an Early Childhood System Coordination meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., in the Senita Conference Room.

Speakers will include Mary Beauchamp, health benefits advocate, and Deanne Chapman, family health advocate, both of North Country Healthcare. The Emily Center at Phoenix Children’s Hospital will also give a presentation.

Also to speak are Vijette Saari, FTF regional director, La Paz/Mohave Region and Jackie Flores, FTF regional director, Colorado River Indian Tribes Region and Hualapai Tribe Region.

Participants will give an overview of their programs and roles in the early childhood system, as well as inform attendees about the regional area’s upcoming childhood-related initiatives and events.