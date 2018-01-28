Former state senator Gould enters Mohave County District 5 Supervisor election race

Ron Gould

Ron Gould

Daily Miner Staff

  • Originally Published: January 28, 2018 5:56 a.m.

    • FORT MOHAVE – Former state Sen. Ron Gould has tossed his hat in the ring for Mohave County District 5 Supervisor, currently held by Lois Wakimoto, who announced she will not seek election.

    Wakimoto was appointed by the board as a replacement for Steve Moss, who was appointed to replace Superior Court Judge Steven Conn upon the latter’s retirement.

    Gould, a Mohave County Republican, emphasized his favorable ratings from the conservative Goldwater Institute, along with the Arizona Federation of Taxpayers, in announcing his run for office.

    Gould received a grade of A+ by the National Rifle Association and has a perfect voting record from Arizona Right to Life.

    “I believe our conservative district deserves proven conservative leadership on the Board of Supervisors,” Gould stated.

    He’s been a small-business owner since 1995, when he and his wife, Janice, moved to the area.

    More like this story