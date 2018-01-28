Horoscope | January 28, 2018

Birthdays: Ariel Winter, 20; Elijah Wood, 37; Sarah McLachlan, 50; Frank Darabont, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make personal changes that will encourage you to follow your heart and your dreams. Your dedication and expectations will influence how you are treated and how you respond to someone you are close to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t limit what you can do. It’s important to listen to those with more experience. Getting together with older relatives will be enlightening.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t limit what you can do. Where there is a will, there is a way, and if you use your charm and intelligence, you will get exactly what you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Problems with an older friend or relative can be expected. Do what you can to help, but don’t overstep your bounds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s time to take stock and reevaluate how you want to move forward. Sensitive issues can be dealt with that will help you realize and appreciate what you have to offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend time at home. Nurture important relationships and make sure your household is running efficiently.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Expect to face difficulties with people who don’t share your beliefs. Avoid an argument by refusing to let someone goad you into an impossible debate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Changes at home may be necessary. Consider the costs involved before you agree to any plans that are suggested.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. Focus on personal changes as well as reconnecting with people you haven’t seen for some time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow your heart, but don’t make a decision based on hearsay. Change will tempt you, but without proper research, regrets will set in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Learn all you can. Once you broaden your outlook, you can bring about positive changes to the way you move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change at home may not be welcome at first, but it will turn out to be what’s best for you. Accept the inevitable and prepare to explore and expand new interests.