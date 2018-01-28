Letter | Forget Mars, fix the highways

A few days ago I heard on the news that they are planning a trip to Mars. I thought, “How stupid.”

That mission will cost billions and billions of dollars. For what? There are highways and bridges in this country that are in deplorable shape. Why not get those bridges and highways fixed?

A couple of years ago I read a story in the paper about a school bus driver up in Wisconsin who had the kids get off of the bus and then drove the bus across the bridge, then had the kids walk across the bridge to get back on the bus. That is really bad.

I feel that having our highways and bridges fixed is a lot more important than a trip to Mars.

Ronney L. Case, Golden Valley resident