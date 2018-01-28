Obituary | James Leroy Dane

James Leroy Dane, 76, of Kingman, Arizona passed away Jan. 22, 2018. He was born July 21, 1941 in Ukiah, California to Josephine Lang and John Albert Dane.

James is survived by his wife, Loretta Gabriel-Dane; Daughter, Janine Severson, (Scott Severson); Son, John Dane; Step children, Penny Gabriel, Jeff Gabriel and Wendy Willey (Chris Willey); Sister, Aretta Lee Lorin and Brother, Ed Gregory (Martha Gregory), ten grand-children and 8 great grand-children. He is proceeded in death by his parents.

James was a beloved husband, father, grand-father and great grand-father. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, camping and bowling. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Dane family at www.mohavememorial.com. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.