Obituary | Pauline E Schuman

Pauline E Schuman passed away January 24, 2018 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. We would like to thank the staff at Kingman Regional for the outstanding care she received there and at Sutton Funeral Home for the amazing service they provided to our family.

American Legion Auxiliary will hold a Celebration of Life and details will be announced at a later date. Pauline is survived by her children Frederick Burd of Las Vegas, Patricia Bodman of Muscatine, Iowa and Arthur Schuman of Golden Valley, Arizona. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.