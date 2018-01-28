Possible arson fire in the Wilks Ranch area

KINGMAN – A structure fire in the Wilks Ranch area is being investigated as possible arson based on evidence found at the scene, said Wayne Eder, fire chief of Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

The fire was originally reported as accidental, based on homeowner’s statements. It’s being investigated by Mike Atchison of NACFD, who will be providing information to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire, reported at 10 a.m. Monday, destroyed a single-wide mobile home in the 1400 block of Wilks Ranch off Stockton Hill Road.

Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Tim King assumed overall command of 10 firefighters, including six volunteers, operating two brush engines, one engine and a water tender.

Another brush engine was called to shuttle water, and Fire Chief Eder arrived for additional support.

Occupants in the mobile home at the time of the fire were able to escape, and the structure was written off as a complete loss, Eder said.

Anyone with information about the fire can contact NACFD at 928-757-3151.