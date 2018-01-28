Speed-warning trailers for Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received two speed-warning trailers through a grant from Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Speeding complaints continue to be an element of a community’s quality of life, and speeding cars and trucks create dangerous conditions for both pedestrians and drivers, Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

“By advising motorists of their current speed along with the posted speed limit, we hope to educate and slow down drivers in our communities,” Schuster said.

Residents of unincorporated Mohave County can request one of the trailers to be placed in their neighborhood by MCSO volunteers by calling the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753.

They’ll be asked to provide a brief description of the problem, and the area where vehicles are speeding.