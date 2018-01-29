Border program breaks down walls, brings American musicians and Mexican children together

NACO, Mexico – If you travel to the small border town of Naco, the first thing to catch your eye is a small, gloriously colored building that sits fewer than 500 feet from the port of entry.

It’s called Studio Mariposa, an idea that began with Bisbee artist Gretchen Baer’s desire to provide a place of free expression through art and music for the Mexican children of Naco.

Eight years ago, Baer and the kids began painting a mile-long mural along the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Last spring, that portion of the wall was torn down to make way for new fencing. Baer was sad to see the artwork go, but she decided to channel the kids’ creativity into a new project.

“The border wall is nothing,” Baer said. “It doesn’t stop art from happening, kids from being kids or loving to make music together.”

Studio Mariposa serves as a gathering place for children to create arts and crafts, but over the past year, it has grown to become home of the Mariposa Band. Baer wanted to give the children an opportunity to learn how to play different instruments and create original music. Now, musicians from the United States are crossing the border twice a week to play and teach music to the children of Naco.

Guitarist Eric Kruske said the project would not be possible without Baer’s vision.

“She dreams, and then she makes the dreams come true,” he said.

“She said to me, ‘I had a dream, and you guys were playing music and the kids were playing, too!’ and I said, ‘Well, let’s teach them.’”

It’s a project that’s breaking barriers along the border and uniting two countries. Studio Mariposa’s message is that children and adults from different countries can create harmony and find life’s meaning through the magic of music.

“I know that we all light up when we’re here,” Kruske said. “Everybody here comes down, and comes down again, and we all keep coming back. And the rewards are, really, that it feels good to help these kids.”