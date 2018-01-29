Council set to ratify sales tax increase Tuesday

KINGMAN – Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 310 N. Fourth St., to vote on ratification of the Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) rate increase and removal of the sunset clause.

Council received a letter from the state attorney general’s office on Jan. 2, noting that the TPT rate increase approved on Aug. 15 was in violation of Arizona public meeting laws, as the Aug. 15 agenda did not specify that funds received from the tax increase would go toward capital improvement projects as well as pavement preservation.

Also to be discussed at the meeting is implementation of a super-majority vote for any future changes to the TPT rate. A super-majority vote would require a Council vote of 6-1 for future changes to the TPT rate. The super-majority vote would not be applicable to the TPT rate ratification.