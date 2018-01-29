Kingman Photo | Always be prepared in the case of an emergency

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s featured speaker January 12 was Paul Pitts, Mohave County Medical Reserve Corps Unit Coordinator (shown with club Public Relations Chairman Lorraine Leeming).

Pitts spoke to the group on Preparing for Emergencies, noting everyone should have two emergency supply kits – one at home and one in their vehicle.

Among items to be included are food, water, a battery-operated radio, flashlight, first aid kit, whistle and pet supplies, if applicable.

For additional info, Pitts can be contacted at Paul.Pitts@mohavecounty.us .