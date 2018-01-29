Letter of Thanks | To Mattressland

The CASAs (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for children in Mohave County, would like to thank the personnel at Mattressland, especially Kris, the Store Manager at Mattressland, 4290 Stockton Hill.
The National CASA organization gifted the Mohave CASAs with hundreds of children’s toys to give to dependent children. Mattressland housed the gifts as the CASAs distributed them. On behalf of the CASAs and dependent children of Mohave County, we thank the Mattressland people for their dedication to us and our community.
Joan Cates-Jacks
Board Member of
CASA Council,
Mohave County
