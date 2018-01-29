Letter of Thanks | Thank you community

KAOL FIRST LEGO League team, Team #38620, “The Force,” would like to thank everyone for all of the community support. Our FLL team did well at the state competition. We scored 100 for both Project Research and Robot Design presentation to get two call-backs. The judges were impressed with our team and we won award for Robot Programming.

We want to thank the City of Kingman Wastewater Superintendent Keelan Yarbrough for showing us the wastewater treatment plant as part of our learning on “Hydrodynamics” for this year’s competition theme. Thank you to Linda Reddick Master Gardener and Bob Albrecht Subdivision Developer for talking to us about residential water uses. Also the Public Works Director Rob Owen and Mr. Yarbrough who gave us feedback on our presentation.

Sincere appreciation for all the times and supports from the Kingman community, our FLL Team gained valuable experiences presenting to the community organizations including the Rotary and the Kingman City Council. Thanks to all the individuals who contributed to our team through the school tax credits donation. Thanks to the KAOL school supporting of FIRST LEGO League and STEM.

For more information about the FIRST LEGO League program, please check out the FIRST website at http://www.firstinspires.org.

Sincerely,

Robert B., Kaden M.,

Nikoli M., Mara N., Trent N., Lanie P., Margaret S.,

Kyle S., Evan S., Dylan S.

KAOL FLL

The Force Team #3862