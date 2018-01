KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its investigation of a body found Jan. 14 behind Kingman Airport.

The body has been identified as 37-year-old Kirklin Marcus Roach and cause of death has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to call MCSO’s detective division at 928-753-0753.

- Information provided by MCSO