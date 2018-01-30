Council ratifies increased Transaction Privilege Tax

KINGMAN – City Council at a special meeting on Tuesday ratified the decision to increase the Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) rate and remove the sunset clause by a vote of 5-2.



The TPT rate increase from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent was originally approved at an Aug. 15 Council meeting. Council received a letter from the state attorney general’s office on Jan. 2, noting that the TPT rate increase approved on Aug. 15 was in violation of Arizona public meeting laws, as the Aug. 15 agenda did not specify that funds received from the tax increase (1 percent) would go toward capital improvement projects (.5 percent) as well as pavement preservation (.5 percent).